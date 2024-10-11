Wildwood struggled with flooding and wastewater spills during hurricane

Wildwood city officials continue assessing and addressing damage to the community from Hurricane Milton.

“As we transition into recovery mode, we are analyzing damage and needs to help us respond as quickly, effectively, and efficiently as possible,” City Manager Jason McHugh said. “At the same time, we are using the information to enhance our planning and preparation for the next storm.”

Widespread power outages and high rainfall stressed the city’s utility infrastructure. Five of the city’s seven water treatment plants lost electricity, with one still out Friday morning and operating with a generator. Twelve of sixty lift stations lost power. As of Friday morning, four were still out and relying on generators.

The wastewater treatment facility on Industrial Drive also lost power, implementing a backup generator to maintain continuous operation. Power was restored Thursday at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The heavy rainfall stressed critical infrastructure. Spikes in stormwater and sediment often overwhelm wastewater systems during extreme weather events, as demonstrated by the number of spills reported by other Florida jurisdictions during Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Helene.

Milton’s surge was magnified by ground saturation from those recent storms, and Wildwood’s pumping could not keep up. Tanks overflowed by an estimated 1 million gallons at 11 p.m. while staff were in safety lockdown. The spill was contained to the facility site and treated in accordance with all FDEP protocols and requirements.

The gravity system on Huey Street also was overwhelmed by the infiltration and inflow, with approximately 10,000 gallons overflowing at the intersection of Huey Street and Hazel Street. The spill was contained to the right of way and treated in accordance with all FDEP protocols and requirements.

Excess rain resulted in flooding of several residential areas and roadways in the city, including Clay Drain Road; Industrial Drive; Oak Grove Village; Powell Street; Spanish Harbor Drive; and Second, Third, and Fourth streets. Wildwood’s public works team mitigated with generator-powered pumps. City officials are reaching out to affected residents to assist in addressing specific needs. Woodlane Meadows, flooded in a recent storm, was spared.

As residents clean up yards, officials ask those on city-maintained roads to pile vegetative debris in windrows along the right-of-way, out of the street. Crews on extended shifts will begin collecting piles Monday morning. Vegetative debris should not be placed in bags or contain non-vegetative materials. Residents on privately owned and/or maintained roads should contact their property management or homeowners association for information on how to prepare and dispose of storm debris. Residents of The Villages should refer to instructions from District management.

Solid waste collection services through WM that normally occur on Friday will be done on Saturday this week. Residents of The Villages section of Wildwood should call the District Customer Service Center at 352-753-4508 or visit www.Districtgov.org for collection schedule updates.

“We are grateful to have escaped catastrophic damage,” McHugh said. “But we understand that residents experiencing significant damage to their personal property are in need. We are working with partner organizations to be sure those needs are met as we begin to recover.”