Here is why I gave up on my local government

Richard Masso is typical of someone who does not know or care to know the facts. My opinions about the Town of Lady Lake Commission are based upon my personal experiences over the last 10 years as a resident and taxpayer of Lady Lake.

It all started when I first asked for help with the speeders and reckless driving on Rio Grande Avenue and I sought to get stop signs at the El Cortez Gate on Avenida Central. The need for stop signs and cross walks at Avenida Central and Chula Vista Recreation Center should be obvious, which to some degree was agreed by Town Manager Kris Kollgaard, but the response always was, “we can’t do that because of State Regulations.”

So, I met with the State Senator, two prior State Representatives, and wrote to the last State Rep. who failed to respond, all in an attempt to get Lady Lake some help with “State Regulations.” All of them were uninterested as well.

So far, in addition to attending many town meetings I have personally met with or contacted:

Representatives Marlene O’Toole, Brett Hage, Senator Baxley.

Town Manager, Kris Kollgaard, many times including a several hour trip to observe traffic.

C.T. Eagle, who was along for the observation.

Police Chief, Chris McKinstry.

Former Commissioner Paul Hannan who represented the Ward 4. His response was “get used to the traffic.” Former Commissioner Ruth Kussard about many issues including traffic by phone and email.

Met with and toured the area with Former Commissioner Tony Holden.

Spoke with and emailed former Mayor Jim Reitz.

Served as Chairman of the Charter Review Committee in 2018.

Served on the Planning and Zoning Board for about eight months gaining an understanding of the process.

Serve as Chairman of the Disciplinary Arbitration Panel.

Met with Town Manager William Lawrence.

Met with Police Chief Steve Hunt.

Most of my meetings were regarding the supposed limitations on traffic controls due to state regulation. However, Mr. Lawrence was able to provide speed control flashing lights and speed limit strictly enforced signs fairly quickly after he assumed his role.

Mr. Lawrence and Chief Hunt were kind enough to also review the issues at Chula Vista Recreation Center entrance and Avenida Central and Rio Grande Avenue at El Cortez Gate where there are no stop signs or pedestrian crosswalks. How can that be, in an over 55 state regulated community, located within the Town of Lady Lake – I consider it a real safety issue. I think most clear-headed residents would agree. None of this even addresses the speeding that goes on by drivers on Rio Grande Avenue and Chula Vista Avenue.

So, Mr. Masso, maybe you don’t see me at meetings any more. Maybe the latest attempt by Lady Lake commissioners to extend their terms without first standing for re-election was the final straw for me. Because it is obvious that not much has changed in the 10 years, yes 10 years, that I have been reaching out to Lady Lake officials. Or, maybe I have just given up as all of what I have done, except for Mr. Lawrence, has fallen on deaf ears. Lady Lake Commissioners do not run the town. That day-to-day operation belongs to the Town Manager. The Commissioners set policy and direct the Town Manager. To question the need to extend terms especially without standing for re-election and before enjoying the benefit of that extension is every resident’s duty. I take it seriously. If they are not running day-to-day operations there is no need to extend their term as there is no real consequence to any one or more of them leaving at the same time – the town manager has it covered. If he leaves there is a chance of turmoil.

While it seems to me, they have a passion for annexation and granting services outside Lady Lake, I am not aware of any attempt to find a solution to the stop signs needed on Rio Grande Avenue at Chula Vista Recreation Center or on Avenida Central at the El Cortez gate – just like Del Mar and Avenida Central. Nor have I even heard of an attempt to paint crosswalks at either location. I have suggested putting the golf cars on Rio Grande Avenue, Del Mar Avenue and Chula Vista Avenue back in the traffic lane just like all the other streets in the three wards of Lady Lake within The Villages. This would avoid confusion and create uniformity for golf cart traffic with the only exceptions being Avenida Central (four lanes) and Bichara Boulevard (heavy commercial area and wide enough for golf cart lanes). Understand that annexation requires assuming all the problems related to the annexed properties, and there are many, why do that if you cannot solve existing problems within our own wards. It really is a matter of leadership and preferences.

In the end, each of us has to decide when enough is enough. I have decided that after 10 years of seeking better traffic control, a few stop signs, or any solution to the traffic problems on the West side of U.S. Hwy. 441 the effort is futile. While the golf cars travel in the traffic lanes on the east side, we deal with narrow streets with unfit golf cart lanes shared with pedestrians, bicycles, motorized wheel chairs and electric scooters while dodging speeding traffic. It could be solved by putting the golf cars back in the traffic lanes and using the current golf cart lanes for pedestrians, bicycles and other forms of low-speed travel vehicles. Since speeds are limited to 20 MPH for golf cars this would slow the automobile traffic as well – problem solved!

The long and short of all of this is that I have learned, the Lady Lake Commission demonstrates by action where its preferences are. In ten years, they have not attempted to solve the stop sign, traffic control issues on the west side of U.S. Hwy. 441 specifically the roads I have named. All of this while enjoying a 65 percent increase in property tax revenue at the same time raising property tax rates by 7.5 percent this year. I can only recall one member who supported any consideration for stop signs or crosswalks and that was Tony Holden. My own representative had no interest in solving anything. And recently, I had an even more troubling experience with a member of the Town Commission who had no idea what their job was and challenged my wife and I about a permit which falls completely under the Town Manager.

Mr. Masso, you are right, I do not go to Lady Lake Town Commission meetings anymore, because it is obvious to me that unless you bring an army with you, they take no notice of your issue. I am about as persistent a person as anyone I know and I am giving up. I have donated my time and effort to this issue. I think the safety of our residents should be the number one issue for Lady Lake Commissioners and if we cannot get stop signs or crosswalks – so be it! However, I will not stop commenting on issues before the Lady Lake Commission as a concerned and informed citizen.

Robert Nyce is a resident of the Village of La Reynalda which is within the Town of Lady Lake.