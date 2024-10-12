64.8 F
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Irene Agnes Dumas

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
We mourn the passing of Irene Dumas, who left us on October 18, 2024.

Born on April 3, 1925, Irene was a devoted woman of strength and compassion, who touched hearts and lit smiles everywhere she went.

She is survived by 5 children, 4 sons-John, Dan, Jim, Tom. 1 daughter- Leslie. 9 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, and a dozen or so great grandchildren. Born in Yakama Washington, Married to Harry who passed away at age 83.

Lived in many states raising her 5 kids while her husband traveled for work. Sacramento, CA, San Mateo, CA, Seattle, WA, Chicago, Il, Cleveland, Oh, North Canton, Oh, Port St. Lucie, Fl, The Villages, Fl – Lived healthy to the ripe old age of 99- taken care of in her last days by loving daughter Leslie.

