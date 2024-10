To the Editor:

The Villages should change their motto from “America’s Friendliest Hometown” to “America’s Stupidest Hometown.”

The Villages is polluted with MAGA half-wits that believe the stupid, 80-year-old, senile, incompetent, insurrectionist, convicted criminal rapist is somehow qualified to be president.

After Kamala Harris wipes the floor with the wanna-be dictator maybe they will finally wash their hands of the orange idiot and come to their senses.

Michael Reynolds

Village of Hadley