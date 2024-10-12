76.2 F
Mystery joy rider leaves behind damage at golf course in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

A mystery joy rider left behind damage at a golf course in The Villages.

Louis D’Angelo of the Village of Pine Hills went down to spend the night with his girlfriend in the Village of Hammock at Fenney on Wednesday night during Hurricane Milton.

Screenshot
This man was driving a vehicle Thursday morning on a golf course in The Villages.
Screenshot
A resident shot this photo of the man out on the golf course Thursday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, as the storm was passing, she spotted a white SUV drive onto the Red Fox/Gray Fox Golf Course. The driver, who appeared to be accompanied by a woman, briefly got out of the vehicle, walked around, touched the surface of the golf course and drove away.

The mystery joy rider left behind plenty of evidence of his visit to the golf course
The mystery joy rider left behind plenty of evidence of his visit to the golf course.

She was able to capture photos of the tire tracks left behind by the mystery vehicle. The man did not appear to have any formal role with the golf division.

D’Angelo said the incident was reported to Community Watch.

