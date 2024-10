A passenger was killed when an 82-year-old Bushnell driver plunged into a pond.

He was driving a Toyota Corolla at 1:34 a.m. Saturday in Pasco County when the accident occurred, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was making a turn when the car traveled into a pond and became submerged.

An 88-year-old female passenger from New Port Richey suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene. The driver suffered minor injuries.