Sumter officials urge residents to be cautious about rising Withlacoochee River

An emergency shelter has been opened in Sumter County due to concerns about the rapidly rising Withlacoochee River.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Withlacoochee River in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

County officials are advising that as of Saturday, the river was at minor flood stage, with a current level of 9.5 feet. The river is expected to remain at minor flood stage throughout the weekend, with projections showing it may rise to 11 feet by Monday morning.

Based on current forecasts, no structures are expected to be impacted by river flooding at this time. Sandbags are not being distributed at this stage. The county will continue to monitor conditions and reassess protective actions as new forecasts are released.

Residents who feel unsafe or are concerned about being isolated by rising waters are urged to seek alternative shelter immediately. A shelter for displaced residents has been opened at the Sumter County Fairgrounds, located at 7620 SR 471, Webster.

For questions or further information, contact the Sumter County Citizens’ Information Line at (352) 689-4400.