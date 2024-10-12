Supervisor will host Q&A session for CDD 4 residents

Supervisor Don Deakin will host a question-and-answer session from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

Deakin has been involved with government in The Villages for more than 20 years, first as a resident and then as a representative.

More than seven years ago, Deakin started hosting Q&A meetings at night in order to improve communications between local government and the residents.

“Although most of us are retired, our active schedules make it difficult for some residents to attend government meetings during the day,” said Deakin. “So, the Q&A meetings are held in the evenings, starting at 7:00 pm. Arrive when you can, and depart when you need to.”

The Q&A meetings provide an informal setting with NO agenda, NO speaking time limits, and NO microphones; but sometimes may include scheduled guest speakers, Deakin said.

“The purpose of Q&A meetings is to provide ALL residents with opportunities to get together, make friends, ask questions, get answers, share their concerns, offer suggestions, seek solutions, and address rumors,” he added.

Q&A meetings are open to the public. A variety of topics will be on the table.

“Because residents choose the topics, each Q&A meeting will be different,” said Deakin.

The discussions are informative and often entertaining.

At the September meeting, residents’ questions focused on Amenity Authority Committee issues such as status of the Paradise Recreation Center project, executive golf course renovations, a proposed deferral rate cap, Community Watch services, storm drain issues causing recent flooding, and multi-modal path safety concerns.

“I hope to see you there and look forward to meeting you, if we haven’t already,” Deakin said.

For more information, call Deakin at (352) 445-0181; or send an email to DRDeakin@aol.com

The Q&A meetings are NOT District 4 Board or Town Hall Meetings. Comments and opinions expressed by Deakin during these meetings are his own, and do NOT represent the District 4 Supervisors, the District 4 Board as a whole, the Amenity Authority Committee, or The Villages.