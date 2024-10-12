76.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Villager who defied cops who tried to stop her from driving sentenced in DUI

By Staff Report
Leslie McClure
Leslie McClure

A Villager who called police to report a man’s unwanted advances at a local restaurant has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge resulting from that night out on the town.

Leslie Gwyn McClure, 49, of the Village of Palo Alto, pleaded no contest earlier this month in Lake County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for one year, will lose her driver’s license for six months and was ordered to obtain an alcohol abuse evaluation.

McClure was at the Ramshackle Cafe in Leesburg on May 23 when she called 911 to report a “possible sexual disturbance,” according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

A second call came into dispatch at about the same. That call came from Ramshackle Cafe staff asking to have McClure removed from the restaurant. When officers arrived on the scene, they found McClure sitting in the driver’s seat of her Nissan SUV. The vehicle was running.

The New Jersey native told police she was at the bar when a man offered to buy her a drink, as beers were being offered “buy one, get one free.” They began drinking together, but McClure became “uncomfortable” when the man made “inappropriate comments.” She told the man she was going to the restroom and that’s when she called 911. She told the dispatcher the situation was “unsafe.”

Ramshackle staffers told police McClure probably had three beers while at the bar. Officers spoke with McClure and it became increasingly clear she was intoxicated.

She was told that she would need to get a ride or call a taxi and that she was in no condition to drive. She was told she could lock up her vehicle, but could not drive it.

McClure became “argumentative and uncooperative.” She got into her SUV, started the engine and attempted to drive away. An officer opened the vehicle’s door, shut off the engine and removed McClure.

She refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample. She said she wanted a lawyer.

