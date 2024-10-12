64.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Webster calls on White House to expedite hurricane relief funds

By Staff Report
Congressman Daniel Webster is among a group of Florida lawmakers who sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to immediately approve Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request for an Expedited Major Disaster Declaration following Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key as a Category 3 major hurricane, resulting in ongoing, catastrophic damage and life-threatening conditions throughout the state.

“A Major Disaster Declaration would provide essential federal resources to help Florida respond and recover to the catastrophic damages caused by Hurricane Milton,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages.

The full text of the letter is below.

The Villages has already announced it will pursue Federal Emergency Management Agency money to clean up and haul away debris in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

