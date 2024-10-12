Woman who stuffed drugs in vagina thought jailers would not find them

A woman arrested after running a stop sign admitted she stuffed drugs up her vagina because she did not think jail staffers would find them during the booking process.

Jessica Lynn Rakes, 36, of Belleview, was driving a gray Nissan at about 2 a.m. Friday in the area of Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield when she was pulled over for running a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, it was determined that Rakes, who said the vehicle belonged to her aunt, was wanted on a Lake County warrant. During an inventory of the vehicle, a piece of aluminum foil which tested positive for fentanyl was found in the driver’s side door pocket.

Rakes was transported to the Marion County Jail and was asked if she had any contraband. She said she did not, and was warned that if any was found, she would face additional charges.

During a search, a detention deputy found two small baggies in Rakes’ vagina, one containing fentanyl and one containing methamphetamine.

Rakes admitted that when the deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate the traffic stop, she stuffed the bags up her vagina. When asked why she did not disclose what she had done at the time of booking, she said she did not think the jail staff would find them.

Rakes is facing multiple charges of drug possession, smuggling contraband into a detention facility and tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $16,000.