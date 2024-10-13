FEMA money shouldn’t go to illegal immigrants – or The Villages

To the Editor:

I just need to comment on the news story, that The Villages is requesting reimbursement from FEMA for the hurricane debris.

It seems that the country has changed and that everyone wants the government to pay for everything, that’s become ridiculous.

FEMA is to support those that are in dire need of assistance not just everyone. If the CDD’s were doing their job they should be reserving every year for debris collection which should be part of our monthly maintenance obligation.

If we can afford to live here, we shouldn’t be going to the government to ask for their assistance, give the assistance to those that deserve it and really need it.

If the Biden administration has been using FEMA funds to support illegal immigrants as has been said that also is wrong. Stop them at the border and turn them around. There is no way they should be living better and getting more then our citizens and vets that really need it. Send them back and help our people here and in North Carolina.

Ken Kard

Village of Dunedin