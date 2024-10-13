Golf courses may be closed for several weeks in The Villages

It may take several weeks for all executive golf courses in The Villages to reopen in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

All championship and executive golf courses will remain closed until further notice for post-storm recovery and stormwater mitigation efforts.

Tee times will be scheduled once post-storm assessments have been made and courses are deemed safe for play.

The following driving ranges are now open:

• Nancy Lopez Driving Range

• Palmer Legends Driving Range

• Sarasota Golf Practice Center