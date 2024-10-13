81.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 13, 2024
type here...

Golf courses may be closed for several weeks in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

It may take several weeks for all executive golf courses in The Villages to reopen in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

All championship and executive golf courses will remain closed until further notice for post-storm recovery and stormwater mitigation efforts.

Tee times will be scheduled once post-storm assessments have been made and courses are deemed safe for play.

The following driving ranges are now open:

• Nancy Lopez Driving Range

• Palmer Legends Driving Range

• Sarasota Golf Practice Center

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

FEMA money shouldn’t go to illegal immigrants – or The Villages

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says FEMA money should not be handed out to illegal immigrants - or to The Villages.

Watching Fox News might do you some good

A Village of Gilchrist reader responds to a previous letter writer who was critical of Fox News.

Why the delay in reopening the Priority Pools?

A Villager who is a member of the Priority Pools wonders why they did not reopen when the rest of the pools in The Villages reopened. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Fox News is fair and balanced?

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions a fellow resident’s advice to tune into Fox News for “fair and balanced” coverage.

It’s time for The Villages to change its motto

A Village of Hadley resident says it’s time for The Villages to change its motto.

Photos