Residents of The Villages warned hurricane debris collection will take time

Residents of The Villages are being warned that hurricane debris collection will take time.

“Due to the overwhelming demand created by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, there is a shortage of debris collection and removal services across multiple states; it will take several weeks or longer to collect and thoroughly remove all storm-related debris. Given the amount of tree and vegetation debris within The Villages, residents should expect a lengthy process for debris collection and removal, depending on the area they reside within The Villages,” The Villages District Government said in a statement.

Funding for debris collection is being sought through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Here is some important points for residents to remember:

• Storm-related tree/vegetation debris should be piled in the Road Right of Way, which is usually the 6-10’ grassy area of residential front lawns, behind the curb area. Debris may NOT be placed on the road or multi-modal paths. Collectors will not pick it up.

• Residential storm-related debris should be piled up by Oct. 20 for pickup by the contracted debris management company. After that date, residents will need to remove their own storm debris, as the contractor will perform one sweep through each unit. District Property Management will post a schedule on postal stations for when each District should anticipate pick-up within their area.

• Jacobs will continue to pick up lawn clippings and residential lawn waste; they will NOT pick up storm-related debris piles.

• Do not place household garbage or other debris for pick-up. The debris collection contractor will NOT pick it up.

• Do not drop storm-related debris on the roadway or recreation centers. The debris collection contractor will NOT pick it up.

• Do NOT use plastic bags for storm-related debris. Leave it unbagged or use paper biodegradable bags only.