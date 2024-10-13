Robert E. Shook

Robert E. Shook (Rev.), aged 91, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, peacefully in his home.

Born in Centralia, Illinois, Robert made his way to south Florida as a young child. He was raised in Palm Beach County and graduated from Seacrest High School in Boynton Beach before serving in the United States Navy. After honorably serving his country, he then worked for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy. Robert was called to the ministry during this time and attended and graduated from Baptist Bible Institute in Graceville, Florida then finished his education at William Carey College in Hattiesburg Mississippi.

Throughout his life, Robert exemplified a spirit of service by preaching the gospel in southern Baptist churches. He served for over 10 years as the senior pastor of First Baptist Church Eustis. He then found his second calling as an interim pastor at multiple churches across the state with Darthy by his side for many years. He was an active member of Meadowbrook Church in Ocala, Florida. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, woodworking and college football.

Robert is survived by his beloved daughter, Kimberly S. (Michael) Newton of Ocala, FL, and son, Matthew D. (Jenny) Shook of Lakeland, FL. He cherished the time spent with his eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He is now reunited with his wife, Darthy M. Shook and his daughter Karen S. Beard.

A service will be held at LifePointe Church in Eustis on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. The family will welcome friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Eustis.