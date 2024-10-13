Spooky Jukebox Bingo to raise money for hurricane relief

Evening Rotarians will be hosting a special fundraiser, Spooky Jukebox Bingo, for hurricane relief.

The JukeBox Bingo host is Ric Mitchell and he promises that Villagers will have a great time. Jukebox Bingo is a combination of “Name That Tune” and traditional bingo, with a little trivia thrown in. It is played like regular bingo but with music. The bingo prizes are local restaurant gift cards valued $15-$40.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 16 at Lake Miona Recreation Center. Villagers must have their ID. Costumes are encouraged as there will be a costume parade and winner. Bring your own drinks and snacks. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased from Kim at 610-533-9981 or email RotaryVillagesEvening@gmail.com