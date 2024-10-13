Villager escapes DUI conviction after refusing to provide breath sample

A speeding Villager who refused to provide a breath sample after he was caught speeding in a Lexus has escaped a drunk driving conviction.

Richard Frederick Ebbrecht, 60, of the Village of Pennecamp, pleaded no contest to a less serious charge of reckless driving earlier this month in Marion County Court, allowing him to avoid conviction on a charge of driving under the influence. He has been placed on probation for 12 months and was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.

Ebbrecht was driving a white Lexus utility vehicle at 65 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone at about 2 a.m. June 12 in Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle also appeared to be weaving.

During a traffic stop, the deputy detected “the strong odor of an intoxicating beverage emitting” from Ebbrecht’s mouth, though he denied he had been drinking. He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but swayed and lost his balance.

The New York native refused to provide a breath sample. A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted of operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol in 1988 in Nassau County, New York.