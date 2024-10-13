Villages Voices Chorus plans concert with ‘Sentimental Musings’

Things will be getting sentimental for the Villages Voices Chorus.

The group performs its Fall concert on Oct. 22, at 6 p.m, in the North Lake Presbyterian Church. All seats are $20.

It’s billed as “Sentimental Musings” for good reason.

Such old-time standards as “Sentimental Journey,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo” and “People Will Say We’re In Love” will be featured.

Dr. Will Kesling will conduct the Chorus, and the featured guest accompanist is Dr. Christopher Goddard.

For more information go to

www.TheVillageChorus.org