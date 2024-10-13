Watching Fox News might do you some good

To the Editor:

Response to Letter to the Editor from Charles Osgood:

So you don’t agree that “fair and balanced” is a good thing? That must be why you are living in the past discussing an issue that Fox had years ago shortly after the 2020 election. You definitely need to get caught up with the times, Charles.

So let’s see how can we get you get caught up? Well, you could tune in to ABC news but oh no weren’t their moderators called biased in the recent Presidential Debate? They fact-checked Trump but didn’t say one word about the 25 misleading statements or lies that Harris brought up…..so I guess we can scratch them. So how about CBS, oh oops, they have been caught editing the recent Harris “60 Minutes” interview. They condensed one of her famous lengthy responses to make it sound like an almost answer. Next, how about CNN? Nah, nobody watches CNN anymore … look at their viewership numbers. Well, guess the only one left is Fox. You really should try it sometime. They even balance out their programs by including comments from Democrats, Independents and Republicans. Try it, it will do you good. You may even learn something new.

Bonnie Fulford

Village of Gilchrist