To the Editor:

As of Saturday afternoon, all the neighborhood pools were open. Guess what? None of the priority pools were open. WHY?

We Priority members pay good money to support the Priority pool enhancement and this is what we get! There is no good reason that these pools could not have been opened when the rest of the pools in The Villages reopened.

Guess I’ll have to re-think renewing the membership when it comes up for renewal!

Thomas Martin

Greenbriar Villas