Monday, October 14, 2024
Gunvar A LeHew

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Gunvar A. LeHew, 81, passed away on September 19, 2024. Born on October 9, 1942, in Spokane, WA, she married John E. LeHew Sr. on December 29, 1962, in West Plains, MO.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Leonard Kress, and son Gregory LeHew.

Gunnie dedicated 23 years as a volunteer at Monroe Regional Hospital/Advent. She also made and donated over 7,000 lap robes. She made approximately 200 dresses for girls in Romania and Russia in support of missionaries. Her talents also shone through her support of the church, where she sewed costumes for various performances. Throughout her life she delighted many with approximately 100 beautifully decorated cakes.

She is survived by her loving husband, John E. LeHew Sr., her brother Lonnie R. Kress, and five children: John E. Jr. (Leola) LeHew, Timothy G. LeHew, Sheila R. (Jose) Alvira, Melody K. LeHew, Gregory Y. (dec.) (Jenny) LeHew, and David K. (Ji) LeHew; ten grandchildren: Bo (Megan) LeHew, Matthew (Whitney) LeHew, Corey (Laura) Hampton, Christopher Hampton, Micah, Joshua, Nathan, Joseph, Haley, and DJ; and six great-grandchildren: Lily, Crockett, Colin, Benjamin Whit, Noah, and Elijah.

Gunnie’s legacy of love, creativity, and service will forever be cherished by all who knew her.

