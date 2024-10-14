Head of golf maintenance asks for patience as courses dry out

The head of maintenance for executive golf in The Villages is asking for patience as the courses begin to dry out from heavy rains brought by Hurricane Milton.

“We have a lot of wet golf courses,” Director of Executive Golf Course Maintenance Mitch Leininger told members of the Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday during a meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

He said the golf courses did exactly what they were designed to do when the hurricane struck The Villages. The golf courses took on the water to prevent flooding of homes.

“The community is dry and the houses are good,” Leininger said. “It’s a testament to how the community works and how it has been designed.”

However, it could potentially take weeks for all of the golf courses to recover from the storm that soaked The Villages with up to 16 inches of rain in some areas.

“We appreciate the patience of the community. We want to get these golf courses up and running, but it’s going to take some time.”