Karen M. Stevens

Karen Stevens passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9th, 2024 at the age of 75.

She was born on May 3rd, 1949 in Piqua, Ohio. She grew up in Sandusky and Springfield Ohio, but later lived in North Carolina and eventually in The Villages, FL.

Karen worked as a sales associate at a brokerage firm.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Evelyn McGilliard.

She is survived by her sisters, Rebecca (Becky) Burns and Suzanne Jeffries.