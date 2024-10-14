Ocklawaha man arrested after disturbance at Domino’s Pizza

An Ocklawaha man with a history of criminal activity was jailed after he was caught back behind the wheel or a pickup.

Angelo Michael Reigh, 40, was found late Sunday night in a white GMC pickup when deputies were dispatched to investigate a report of a disturbance at Domino’s Pizza in Silver Springs, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy discovered that Reigh has a suspended license and at least three previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

Reigh, who was previously arrested for ripping off his employer who works as a landscaper in The Villages, admitted he suspected his license had been suspended because he had “long overdue” traffic citations.

The deputy also found that the Pennsylvania native is on probation for a battery conviction.

Reigh was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail without bond. He was held without bond because the arrest was considered a violation of his probation in the battery case.