86.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 14, 2024
type here...

Ocklawaha man arrested after disturbance at Domino’s Pizza

By Staff Report
Comments
Angelo Michael Reigh
Angelo Michael Reigh

An Ocklawaha man with a history of criminal activity was jailed after he was caught back behind the wheel or a pickup.

Angelo Michael Reigh, 40, was found late Sunday night in a white GMC pickup when deputies were dispatched to investigate a report of a disturbance at Domino’s Pizza in Silver Springs, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy discovered that Reigh has a suspended license and at least three previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

Reigh, who was previously arrested for ripping off his employer who works as a landscaper in The Villages, admitted he suspected his license had been suspended because he had “long overdue” traffic citations.

The deputy also found that the Pennsylvania native is on probation for a battery conviction.

Reigh was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail without bond. He was held without bond because the arrest was considered a violation of his probation in the battery case.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What flavor do you like your Kool-Aid?

A Village of Marsh Bend resident responds to a fellow resident who suggested it was time for The Villages to change its motto.

Illegals can’t vote but will do jobs Americans won’t do

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says illegals can’t vote but and willing to do the jobs Americans won’t do.

A Vision for America

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend reader offers “A Vision for America,” and emphasizes the need to vote on Nov. 5.

FEMA money shouldn’t go to illegal immigrants – or The Villages

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says FEMA money should not be handed out to illegal immigrants - or to The Villages.

Watching Fox News might do you some good

A Village of Gilchrist reader responds to a previous letter writer who was critical of Fox News.

Photos