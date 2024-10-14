81.8 F
Sanitary sewer system work will bring construction traffic and detours

By Staff Report
A sanitary sewer study was completed on a portion of the Historic Side of The Villages sanitary system. The assessment results recommended system repairs to gravity sewer mains, manholes, and lateral lines.

The construction phase of the Village Center Service Area sanitary sewer improvement project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Oct. 15 and conclude on March 31. RCM Utilities will perform the work.

During the duration of construction, residents should expect the following:

• An increase in construction vehicles and equipment

• Areas of excavated roadways, landscapes and driveways

• Short periods of detours and one-lane traffic patterns around localized construction activities

