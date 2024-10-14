The Villages makes ‘unusual’ request to de-annex 230 acres from Wildwood

The Villages has filed a petition to remove 230 acres from the Wildwood city limits.

South of the Village of Fenney near the intersection of Warm Springs Avenue and U.S. 301, the property was part of an annexation of 567 acres in March 2022.

Wildwood commissioners Monday heard the first reading of an ordinance to de-annex the property and a vote is expected later this month.

The petition means that the property would become part of rural Sumter County and removed from the Wildwood’s comprehensive plan.

Melanie Strickland, the city’s development services director, said including the land in the city limits “doesn’t make sense” because it is too far from city services.

She said the de-annexation request is very unusual.

De-annexing the undeveloped property will not result in other Wildwood land being non-contiguous with the rest of the city.

Commissioners also approved final plats for three small areas of the Villages of Southern Oaks near Middleton of 29, 14 and 6 acres.