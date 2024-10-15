Margaret M Rodden

Margaret Rodden, 75, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on October 9, 2024 in The Villages.

Margo was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Margaret Hulme on March 29, 1949. She went to school at St. Hubert’s High School for Girls. She graduated from LaSalle University with a degree in business, and then Villanova Law School. She married Frederick Lennon on September 3, 1979 in Ocean City, New Jersey.

She worked as a corporate attorney for several organizations until she retired to raise heryoungest child. She was an associate professor at Lord Fairfax Community College in Virginia, where she taught legal procedures to aspiring legal assistants and was a longtime volunteer serving expectant mothers at Birth Right of Virgina. She was a volunteer at the Smithsonian insect zoo and taught religious education at All Saints parish in Manassas, Virginia. She enjoyed movies, the works of Jane Austen and vigorous political discussion.

Margo is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret Hulme, and her sister Janice Hulme Lynch (Joseph).

Margo is survived by her husband Dr. Frederick Lennon, her children: Connell J Rodden (Angela), Deirdre Rodden, Shane Lennon and Bridget Jones (Matt); her siblings Loretta Zuber (Ted), Joseph Hulme III, and Gerard Hulme.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday October 20th at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Center. 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida.

Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday October 21st at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, Summerfield, Florida Burial will follow at Queen of Angels Cemetery, Winter Park, Florida.