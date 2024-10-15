Our economy depends on illegal workers

To the Editor:

In response to Don Bull’s letter:

There are big reasons why neither political party in the past has put heavy restrictions on illegal immigration at our Mexican border. Our three biggest industries are agriculture, food processing and construction, and they depend on cheap, illegal labor. For many decades their powerful lobbyists have worked to prevent restrictions on illegal immigration, which is why we have 11 million illegals here now. Typically, these industries pay illegal labor roughly half of minimum wage with no benefits, for farming, processing meat and other foods, and construction. If you are worried about inflation now (which, BTW is down to a normal 2.4 percent again) think how much food, housing, and rent would cost if workers were paid minimum wage! Prices could very well double and there would be huge delays in receiving products or building, because there are not enough legal immigrants or citizens willing to do those low-paying, difficult jobs, such as processing chicken or installing roofs. Without these workers, our agricultural system could very well collapse, which would have decades-long ramifications for our entire economy.

Trump tried to build a wall, but even his own party could not support the $28 billion cost. He did build 495 miles of the wall, but the construction was so shoddy that much of it has fallen down. It has been breached by tunnels over 4,000 times, as reported by the very-right-wing, conservative Heritage Foundation. Walls don’t work! In addition, many people don’t realize that 49 percent of illegal immigrants simply FLY into northern cities and overstay their visas.

Biden however negotiated a plan for Mexico to spend $1.5 billion to control illegal immigration on their side of the border. This went into effect in May 2024, and since then border crossings have dropped 22-40 percent, depending on the location. We need meaningful immigration reform with visiting work visas to satisfy our industries requirements and to safely transport workers across our southern border.

Patricia Hoyt

Village of Woodbury