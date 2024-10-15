82.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Popular singer will add his voice to production of ‘Love Letters’

By Tony Violanti
Mark Steven Schmidt will add some romantic musical spice to the All About Theater production of the popular play “Love Letters.”

Mark Steven Schmidt

Schmidt will sing an overture of romantic songs before the local production on Oct. 29, at 3 and 6:30 p.m. in the Everglades Recreation Center, 5497 Marsh Bend Trail.
The two-character story by A.R. Gurney, features a man and a woman who exchange letters, but not marriage vows, “in a warm and complicated friendship lasting 50 years.”
Martha Manning plays the role of Melissa in the 3 p.m. performance, while Janet Landry assumes that role for the later production.

Gene Traupman takes on the role of Andy in both performances in the play, directed by Dr. Linda Succi.

