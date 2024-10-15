Serious concern about The Villages using FEMA money to pick up palm fronds and yard debris

Am very concerned that The Villages District Office has announced they will apply for FEMA reimbursement for the hauling and disposal of the so-called “storm debris.”

Have read numerous times that they contracted to have pick up start around Oct. 20, but would continue to pick up regular yard waste. This is not happening. Last Saturday was our deferred Jacobs pick up, instead of the normal Thursday for my neighborhood, only took household trash. They said they are not picking up any yard waste, which included my bagged lawn clippings and landscape trimmings that I did last Monday, before the storm.

Appreciate the job my great Jacobs crew does, so I accepted their words and just assumed they misunderstood the directions given to them. On Monday morning, called Jacobs for clarification, then The District Utilities Department and finally the District Office. Got the same answer from all three. They are NOT picking up ANY yard waste. It will be handled starting Oct. 20.

It is my hope that most all will agree, billing and expecting FEMA to reimburse for our regular yard waste disposal is potential fraud. Actually, I believe even billing them and expecting reimbursement for the removal of dead palm fronds and half dead trees is also fraudulent.

Considering what the people in South Florida and the Carolinas experienced and the losses they have incurred, our area should be ashamed to even think about using monies that should go to those that have been so seriously impacted.

Am also writing to our governor, senators, Congressmen, and Directors of FEMA and The Villages District. Hope you will, too.

LiZa Adkison is a resident of the Village of Mallory Square.