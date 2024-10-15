Speeding driver with AR-15 rifle nabbed on Rolling Acres Road

A speeding driver with an AR-15 rifle was nabbed on Rolling Acres Road.

Donald Allen Grant, 41, who lives at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake, was driving a red Chevy SUV at about 9:30 a.m. Monday on Rolling Acres Road near Anderson Lane when Lake County sheriff’s deputies running a radar patrol caught him driving at 63 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.

Two deputies stepped out into the roadway and waved at Grant, indicating that he should pull over. When Grant stopped the SUV, the deputies noticed he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Deputies found that Grant has a Michigan driver’s license which has been suspended due to a felony conviction for fleeing from law enforcement. Grant, who was arrested earlier this year at a Kangaroo Express in Leesburg, “gave multiple stories” about how long he has been in the area, ranging from “visiting for vacation” to living in the Sunshine State for about a year.

He admitted to deputies he had a weapon in the SUV. They found a black Palmetto Arms AR-15 rifle in a black case behind the driver’s seat. Due to the felony conviction in Michigan, he is not allowed to possess a firearm. Drug paraphernalia and ammunition were also found in the vehicle.

Grant was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $13,000 bond.