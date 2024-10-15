Steven Arthur Whitehead, 81, of The Villages, FL, peacefully passed away in his home on Saturday, October 5, 2024. He was born Wednesday, April 14, 1943, in Providence, RI to Arthur and Pearl Whitehead.

Pop would talk about growing up in Warwick doing his paper routes, fishing with his uncle, Quahogging in Greenwich cove and family trips to Otis Reservoir. He was a graduate of Warwick Veterans High School, Class of 1961. Upon graduation he entered and honorably served his country in the US Marine Corps. His favorite saying when asked what he did in the Marine Corps was “I was an underpaid, oversexed teenage killer without a conscience.” and he would add that he was in for “4 years 23 days and 14 hours” He was extremely proud of serving this country and being a part of the US Marine Corps.

Shortly after leaving the Marine corps, he started his career with the city of Newport as a Firefighter. For 25 years, he dedicated himself to protecting his community. His bravery during countless emergencies, saved lives and earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the community he loved. He enjoyed cooking his famous Clam cakes and Rhode Island clam chowder for the department and city officials.

While working as a Firefighter he took great joy in becoming a self-taught Master Carpenter, Cabinet maker and builder. He specialized in post and beam homes and restoring historical homes throughout the New England area. His passion for the craft led him to build The Hendricks Mill in Exeter, Rhode Island. He really left a legacy behind with his skills and knowledge of carpentry.

Pop enjoyed fishing and boating having owned the Madeline and Four Play boats. He enjoyed traveling on the boat with his family to Block Island calling it “our vacation in our backyard.” He enjoyed vacationing in Maine in the Damariscotta Lake and Bristol area. He later built a beautiful home on Biscay Pond in Bristol where he resided for 10 years. Pop continued to work as a master carpenter in Maine until health issues arose and he moved to The Villages, Florida to be closer to family. In the villages Pop enjoyed the warm weather lifestyle never using a snow shovel again, taking his golf cart to his neighborhood pool, spending time with other residents and a few military acquaintances.

Pop was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 23 years, Dorothy “Dottie” Whitehead; His oldest sister Nancy Sheridan, his Great Grandson Anderson James Hunter and all his yellow labs

Pop is survived by his family: Roger and his wife Cathy Whitehead, Steven Michael and his wife Tracy Whitehead, and Gregory and his wife Jessica Whitehead. Pop was extremely proud of his grandchildren; Samantha and her husband Austin Peterson, Steven Whitehead Jr and fiancée, Sarah Hackett, Ashley and her husband Alex Hunter, Patrick and his wife Janet Whitehead, Pop loved being a great grandfather to whom they called G-Pop, Hannah, Hudson, Cayden, and Matthew. His loving sister Karen and her husband Wayne Morgan.

Pop had a full and happy life, he will be remembered for his carpentry, laughter and dry humor. His legacy of courage, service and love will forever remain in our hearts. His spirit will continue to inspire all that knew him, Rest in peace Pop “Semper Fi”, We Love You!!