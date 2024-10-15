82.8 F
Summerfield woman arrested with drugs tucked in Crown Royal bag

By Staff Report
Jessica Cardiff
Jessica Cardiff

A Summerfield woman was arrested after she was found with drugs tucked in a Crown Royal bag.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy investigating a report of a cell phone theft went early Tuesday morning to the home of 38-year-old Jessica Nicole Cardiff on SE 139th Street.

While Cardiff denied any knowledge of the stolen cell phone, the deputy spotted a Crown Royal whisky bag in her purse, according to an arrest report. A search of the Crown Royal bag turned up numerous pills and drug paraphernalia.

She later admitted she had taken the phone and threw it near a fence. The deputy was able to recover the phone.

Cardiff is a convicted felon and was arrested in 2021 at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital after an overdose. She had previously been arrested in 2019 at a Circle K in The Villages.

As a result of Tuesday’s arrest, Cardiff was booked at the Marion County Jail on numerous drug charges as well as a charge of theft. Bond was set at $7,000.

 

