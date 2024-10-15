82.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Sumter officials extend emergency declaration as flood victims evacuated

By Staff Report
Comments

The Sumter County Commission has extended the local state of emergency as officials keep a close eye on the rapidly rising Withlacoochee River.

The commissioners on Monday agreed to extend the state of emergency which had been declared last week as Hurricane Milton headed for Florida.

Flooding along the Withlacoochee River could reach historic levels as the river is predicted to hit 13 feet by the end of the week.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Monday conducted rescue operations along the Withlacoochee River and assisted in the evacuation of 11 residents and numerous pets in Croom.

This past weekend, the county received confirmation that the Biden administration signed off on the request for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help pay for the cleanup costs of the hurricane.

