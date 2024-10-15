82.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
type here...

Villager allegedly turned off neighbor’s generator during hurricane power outage

By Staff Report
Comments
imagepage
Scott Rothkranz

A Villager allegedly turned off his neighbor’s generator in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

A resident of the 1400 block of West Schwartz Boulevard on the Historic Side of The Villages reported that his generator was shut off at about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Historic Side of The Villages suffered widespread power outages in the wake of the hurricane, and the power outage triggered a sanitary system spill at Lake Paradise.

The Villager was running a generator on his carport when it suddenly shut off. The Villagers restarted the generator, but when it happened a second time, he grabbed a flashlight and looked out the window. He saw 63-year-old Scott Rothkranz of 1417 W. Schwartz Blvd. running from the scene and back to his own home.

The homeowner also noticed two trash cans missing from his home. When police spoke with Rothkranz, the New York native denied taking the trash cans. Rothkranz was instructed to stay off his neighbor’s property. The trash cans were retrieved and returned to their proper place.

A police officer parked near the neighboring residences and waited. The officer saw Rothkranz return to his neighbor’s property and remove the trash cans again.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Person living in golf cart at Spanish Springs

A Village of La Reynalda resident is concerned about a person living in a golf cart in the Spanish Springs area. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our economy depends on illegal workers

In a response to a previous letter writer, a Village of Woodbury resident explains that our economy depends on illegal workers.

Why wouldn’t black men support Donald Trump?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks why black men wouldn’t support Donald Trump.

What flavor do you like your Kool-Aid?

A Village of Marsh Bend resident responds to a fellow resident who suggested it was time for The Villages to change its motto.

Illegals can’t vote but will do jobs Americans won’t do

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says illegals can’t vote but and willing to do the jobs Americans won’t do.

Photos