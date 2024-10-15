Villager says lazy golfers causing parking problem on his street

A Villager has complained that lazy golfers are causing a parking problem on his street.

John Zielinski appeared before the Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to ask for signage at the starter shack at Sandhill Executive Golf Course.

Zielinski purchased his home in 2013 on Neptune Drive in the Village of St. James. He said The Villages did not put in adequate parking near the Sandhill starter shack. Golfers are supposed to park at the nearby Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course and walk over. He said golfers prefer to park in the vicinity of Neptune Drive and Pinnacle Place, closer to the starter shack.

“They don’t want to walk all the way from Turtle Mound, or they don’t know where to park,” Zielinski told members of PWAC.

He said there had been signage at the Sandhill starter shack indicating golfers should park at Turtle Mound, but at some point, that signage disappeared. He’s checked around, but can’t find out what happened to the sign.

“No one wants to admit to taking the sign down,” he said.

He said he and his neighbors should not have to pay the price for a poor decision made by The Villages.

“It is not my fault that The Villages decided not to put parking there when they could have,” Zielinski said.

PWAC agreed to discuss the subject next month after District staff has time to research the situation.