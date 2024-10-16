Intoxicated Villager in golf cart arrested at Applebee’s

An intoxicated Villager in a golf was arrested after allegedly threatening employees at Applebee’s while he was armed with a baton.

Employees of the restaurant called 911 when they spotted 73-year-old Jerry Rey Woods of the Village of Silver Lake standing near his golf cart at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7 on Bichara Boulevard, across from the Applebee’s parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Missouri native, who had been banned from the restaurant in September, was yelling at employees and appeared to be intoxicated.

Woods was “belligerent” and demanded to see an employee he referred to as “Jimmy.” Woods obtained a wooden baton from his golf cart and threatened the Applebee’s employees.

He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.