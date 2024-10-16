Irate customer arrested after denied return at Goodwill Superstore

An irate customer was arrested after he was denied a return at a Goodwill Superstore.

Cortez Da’Quan Tigg, 26, who lives in The Quarters apartments in Lady Lake, on Saturday afternoon attempted to exchange clothing he said he had purchased at the Goodwill Superstore at Lady Lake Commons, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. However, a store clerk determined the clothing had not been purchased at the store.

Tigg began to argue with the clerk and was “agitated and boisterous.” The manager got involved and Tigg began shouting at her. The manager told police that Tigg was to be banned from the store. He refused to leave.

Officers tried to persuade Tigg to walk out to the parking lot. He complied, but after reaching the parking lot, Tigg tried to run from police. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

Tigg was arrested on charges of breach of the peace and resisting arrest. He had been free on bond following a May arrest on a battery charge. Due to the new arrest, his previous bond was revoked and he was held without bond at the Lake County Jail.