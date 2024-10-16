Lady Lake employees working 12-hour shifts picking up storm debris

Town of Lady Lake employees are working 12-hour days, six days per week cleaning up storm damage left behind by Hurricane Milton.

The town is also streamlining the permit process to help facilitate the cleanup.

Permits for residential construction improvements related to Hurricane Milton will be processed at the town’s minimum fee of $75 through Oct. 31. Permits for the removal of trees damaged due to Hurricane Milton will be waived through Oct. 31. If a tree is cut down for reasons other than storm damage, a permit may be required, and the resident will be responsible for removal and disposal of the tree debris.

The town is offering the following guidance on debris collection:

• WM will continue to collect normal yard waste properly containerized, bagged and bundled. Yard waste is grass clippings, leaves, shrubbery and tree cuttings, pine needles, palm fronds, etc. Yard waste must be no more than 4 feet in length and 6 inches in diameter. It should be stacked neatly at the curb. Leaves, grass clippings and pine needles must be bagged or containerized. No bag or can should exceed 40 pounds. Due to route limitations, WM may not be able to pick up all bags at some homes in one day. Extra bags will be collected over the next several collection cycles.

• The town is working 12 hours a day, 6 days a week to collect storm debris. The deadline for residents to set storm debris to the curb for pickup is Oct. 20 After the final collection process, residents will be responsible to dispose of debris.

• Keep storm debris, like large limbs, separate from normal yard waste like twigs and leaves. Set storm debris to the curb unbagged and clear of storm drains.

• Keep construction and household waste separate from yard waste and storm debris.

• Lake County’s Lady Lake convenience center at 1200 Jackson Street is open Tuesday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for those who wish to drop off debris. Staff cannot assist with unloading, so here’s what to expect: Residents will check in with an attendant or scale house staff and present ID to verify Lake County residency. Residents will be directed to unload their materials. Yard waste must not be in plastic bags; use only paper lawn bags or clearly marked biodegradable bags.

• To assist with Lake County’s FEMA reporting, town residents with residential or commercial damage can send their address, type of damage and estimated cost of damage to hello@ladylake.org.