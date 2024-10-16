No sympathy for illegal immigrants

To the Editor:
There is no way I’m gonna feel sorry for an illegal immigrant. They broke the law. Don’t tell me Americans are refusing jobs. They are cheap labor. Shame on the companies that hire them.
Sandy Cruty
Village of Glenbrook
To the Editor:
There is no way I’m gonna feel sorry for an illegal immigrant. They broke the law. Don’t tell me Americans are refusing jobs. They are cheap labor. Shame on the companies that hire them.
Sandy Cruty
Village of Glenbrook
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.