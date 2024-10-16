64.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
No sympathy for illegal immigrants

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

There is no way I’m gonna feel sorry for an illegal immigrant. They broke the law. Don’t tell me Americans are refusing jobs. They are cheap labor. Shame on the companies that hire them.

Sandy Cruty
Village of Glenbrook

 

Photos