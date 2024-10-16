67.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Pair arrested with drugs and syringes on Historic Side of The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments
Two people were arrested with drugs and syringes on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Clinton Albert Springer, 54, of Belleview, was driving a white pickup at about 2 a.m. Oct. 9 in the area of LaGrande Boulevard and La Plaza Parkway when an officer noticed the truck had no registration information on file, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Truist Bank at 101 LaGrande Blvd.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, signaling the likely presence of drugs.

Springer, who was driving on a suspended license, was found to be in possession of a glass pipe with the residue of methamphetamine.

His passenger, 46-year-old Alisha Merkley of Belleview, was in possession of a shamrock tote bag that contained six syringes and a metal spoon. A purse found in her wallet contained aluminum foil which held 2.72 grams of methamphetamine.

Springer was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.

Merkley was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the jail on $3,500.

