Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Passenger arrested with meth during traffic stop near Boone Gate

By Staff Report
Comments
William Albert Windsor Jr.
A passenger was arrested with methamphetamine during a traffic stop near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.

William Albert Windsor Jr., 54, of Summerfield, was traveling as a back seat passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for an expired registration at about 1 a.m. Sunday near the Boone Gate, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A clear glass pipe was spotted in the rear center cupholder of the vehicle. Officers determined that the pipe and 2.32 grams of methamphetamine belonged to Windsor.

The Maryland native was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.

