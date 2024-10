The Running of the Squares 5K at Brownwood will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 and the event will impact local traffic.

Temporary closures to the Buena Vista Boulevard, multi-modal paths (east side) will occur from Hillsborough Trail to Antrim Dells Villas beginning at 7:15 a.m. until approximately 9 a.m. on the morning of the race. Cars on Buena Vista Boulevard will not be impacted. In addition access to West Torch Lake Drive will be closed from 7:15 to 9 a.m.