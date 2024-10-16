Who are the real patriots?

To the Editor:

It was so nice to see the Harris/Walz golf cart parade in The Villages. Peacefully delivering their ballots and not one vile, negative word spoken. No one leaning out of their cart yelling “white power” as we saw in a previous Trump parade.

Compare that to Eric and Lara Trump’s recent boat rally in Jupiter Inlet. Boats were festooned with swastikas and participants yelling hate speech against their fellow Americans, immigrants and anyone else they did not agree with.

Clearly we know who the true patriots are. And it isn’t the fascists in the Trump boat parade.

The Harris/Walz voters who legally and without malice turned in their ballots are the true patriots.

Diane Yates

Village of Virginia Trace