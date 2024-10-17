DUI suspect enters plea in crash that killed grandmother in The Villages

A drunk driving suspect has entered a plea in a crash that killed a grandmother in The Villages.

Gerald Antonio Palomba, 56, of Belleview, entered a plea of not guilty earlier this week in Marion County Court to charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence. He continues to be held at the Marion County Jail on $76,000 bond following his arrest Sept. 25.

Lisa Marie Kyler, 56, had been driving a Chevy van in October 2023 on Belle Meade Circle near Mulberry Grove Plaza when her van was hit by a motorcycle ridden by Palomba. Reports at the time said Palomba ran a red light and crashed into the van, which had a green light.

Kyler had been traveling with her 8-year-old granddaughter, who was not seriously injured. Kyler was transported by ambulance to UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital in The Villages. She died there from injuries suffered in the crash.

Palomba was also injured and had a lengthy hospitalization. An investigator from the Florida Highway Patrol determined that Palomba had been driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Palomba has a previous DUI conviction.