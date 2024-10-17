69.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 17, 2024
type here...

Immigration at what cost?

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Many people claim we need undocumented immigrants to fill our employment needs, recently said again by Bill Clinton. They think this helps the economy.
How many murderers and rapists do we need? How much immigrant work does it take to justify one life? One rape victim? Do we even consider the cost to educate non speaking immigrant children? Consider the medical costs? Consider the housing costs. Ask the tax papers of sanction cities how much it costs for this cheap labor. What is the cost of violent gangs? The cost of just one terrorist?
We need immigration and properly vetted honest educated hard working people would be an asset. This can be accomplished but not with those in charge who turn a blind eye to the truth.

Max Coffey
Village of Pine Hills

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Easy to tell where comments come from

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident says it’s easy to tell where the comments come from on Villages-News.com.

Sloppy sewage dumping could be hazardous to our health

A Villager is worried that sloppy sewage dumping in her neighborhood could be dangerous to the health of residents and their pets.

Hooray for LiZa for questioning The Villages’ pursuit of FEMA money

A Villager offers applause for LiZa Adkison’s Opinion piece questioning The Villages’ pursuit of FEMA money at a time when so many fellow Floridians have suffered devastating losses.

Who are the real patriots?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident looks at recent political activity in The Villages and wonders who are the “real patriots.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

No sympathy for illegal immigrants

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she has no sympathy for those who have illegally entered the United States.

Photos