Immigration at what cost?

To the Editor:

Many people claim we need undocumented immigrants to fill our employment needs, recently said again by Bill Clinton. They think this helps the economy.

How many murderers and rapists do we need? How much immigrant work does it take to justify one life? One rape victim? Do we even consider the cost to educate non speaking immigrant children? Consider the medical costs? Consider the housing costs. Ask the tax papers of sanction cities how much it costs for this cheap labor. What is the cost of violent gangs? The cost of just one terrorist?

We need immigration and properly vetted honest educated hard working people would be an asset. This can be accomplished but not with those in charge who turn a blind eye to the truth.

Max Coffey

Village of Pine Hills