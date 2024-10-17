Sloppy sewage dumping could be hazardous to our health

To the Editor:

Why is The Villages dumping sewage in a manhole on our street? The most discourteous driver, who told us to notice the writing in the side of the truck (it read “The Villages”) and he knew what he was doing, said that they were pulling from one manhole putting into others. That’s not the main problem. The problem was that his transfer hose had a huge hole in it shooting sewage all out into our street.

It ran down the street gutters past several houses. How is this safe for humans and animals that walk and ride down the street? All the worker had to do was cut off a short piece of the hose that had the hole and move it up and replace it and none of this would have happened. Instead he was dismissive and rude. He has dumped on our street several times today.

Patty Williamson

Village of Silver Lake