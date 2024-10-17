69.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 17, 2024
type here...

Sloppy sewage dumping could be hazardous to our health

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Why is The Villages dumping sewage in a manhole on our street? The most discourteous driver, who told us to notice the writing in the side of the truck (it read “The Villages”) and he knew what he was doing, said that they were pulling from one manhole putting into others. That’s not the main problem. The problem was that his transfer hose had a huge hole in it shooting sewage all out into our street.

Water was spewing from this hose during sewer work on the Historic Side of The Villages
Water was spewing from this hose during sewer work on the Historic Side of The Villages.

It ran down the street gutters past several houses. How is this safe for humans and animals that walk and ride down the street? All the worker had to do was cut off a short piece of the hose that had the hole and move it up and replace it and none of this would have happened. Instead he was dismissive and rude. He has dumped on our street several times today.

Patty Williamson
Village of Silver Lake

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Easy to tell where comments come from

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident says it’s easy to tell where the comments come from on Villages-News.com.

Immigration at what cost?

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees we need immigrants, but at what cost?

Hooray for LiZa for questioning The Villages’ pursuit of FEMA money

A Villager offers applause for LiZa Adkison’s Opinion piece questioning The Villages’ pursuit of FEMA money at a time when so many fellow Floridians have suffered devastating losses.

Who are the real patriots?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident looks at recent political activity in The Villages and wonders who are the “real patriots.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

No sympathy for illegal immigrants

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she has no sympathy for those who have illegally entered the United States.

Photos