Stalemate on unwanted fishermen complicated by supervisor’s resignation

A stalemate on what to do about unwanted fishermen in The Villages has been complicated by a supervisor’s resignation.

For months, the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors has been hearing from residents of the Village of Hillsborough who are concerned about “outsiders” fishing at the pond in the Nance Run area.

CDD 10 Chairman John Miller, during Thursday’s board meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center, reminded his fellow supervisors that enforcement has been at the heart of the problem. He said the fishermen are coming from outside The Villages.

“No one has the authority or wants to take the authority to ask them for identification to show they are residents,” Miller said.

He said if the fishermen trespass on homeowners’ private property, the homeowners have the right to contact law enforcement. However, District property is another matter.

CDD 10 members have debated putting up signage, but without enforcement to back it up, the signage would likely prove to be ineffective.

The board has been split on what to do, prompting Supervisor Christine Bradshaw to call for a vote.

Her call for a vote was complicated by the absence of Supervisor Steve Bova and it appeared the board was headed for a 2-2 stalemate.

Supervisor Jim Boyd further muddied the waters by revealing that he is selling his house in The Villages and moving to the Panhandle area. He said he plans to step down from the board in November.

That means his successor could hold a key vote with regard to a topic that remains a sore subject with many residents.