Woman arrested at Walgreens in The Villages after tirade over medical co-pay

A woman was arrested at a Walgreens in The Villages after a tirade over a medical co-pay responsibility.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a disturbance at the Walgreens at Spanish Plaines Plaza. When the deputies arrived, store personnel directed them to a patient treatment area where 39-year-old Lizeth Paredes Llanos of Miami was found, according to an arrest report.

Llanos had been informed that she would have to pay the cost of a medical co-pay in order to receive medication. She became angry and began shouting profanities. She was ordered to leave the premises, but refused.

Paredes Llanos “threatened to throw medical equipment around and began video recording with her cell phone,” the report said. Even when deputies told her she would be required to leave Walgreens, she remained “defiant.”

She was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.