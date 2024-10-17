71.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 17, 2024
type here...

Work planned this weekend near schools in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Comments

City of Wildwood officials are advising travelers that Huey Street from Gamble Street to St. Clair Street will be closed to through traffic temporarily on Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20.

The closure will facilitate roadway rehabilitation and is part of a larger utility, drainage system, and street improvements project currently under way.

Residents in the affected area will retain access to their properties at all times. Other traffic will be directed by onsite crews and motorists should anticipate delays.

“We recognize the inconvenience the work may pose, and I thank residents for their continued patience as completion of this major project moves closer,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury. “This initiative reflects a significant step toward enhancing Wildwood’s growing infrastructure needs and maintaining a level of utility and roadway service that exceeds normal standards and expectations.”

Hockenbury expects the road to reopen before the academic week begins Monday. Huey Street provides direct access to Wildwood elementary and middle high schools, and the improvements are expected to benefit bus, parent, and faculty travel, as well as that of the general public.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Easy to tell where comments come from

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident says it’s easy to tell where the comments come from on Villages-News.com.

Immigration at what cost?

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees we need immigrants, but at what cost?

Sloppy sewage dumping could be hazardous to our health

A Villager is worried that sloppy sewage dumping in her neighborhood could be dangerous to the health of residents and their pets.

Hooray for LiZa for questioning The Villages’ pursuit of FEMA money

A Villager offers applause for LiZa Adkison’s Opinion piece questioning The Villages’ pursuit of FEMA money at a time when so many fellow Floridians have suffered devastating losses.

Who are the real patriots?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident looks at recent political activity in The Villages and wonders who are the “real patriots.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos