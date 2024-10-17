Work planned this weekend near schools in Wildwood

City of Wildwood officials are advising travelers that Huey Street from Gamble Street to St. Clair Street will be closed to through traffic temporarily on Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20.

The closure will facilitate roadway rehabilitation and is part of a larger utility, drainage system, and street improvements project currently under way.

Residents in the affected area will retain access to their properties at all times. Other traffic will be directed by onsite crews and motorists should anticipate delays.

“We recognize the inconvenience the work may pose, and I thank residents for their continued patience as completion of this major project moves closer,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury. “This initiative reflects a significant step toward enhancing Wildwood’s growing infrastructure needs and maintaining a level of utility and roadway service that exceeds normal standards and expectations.”

Hockenbury expects the road to reopen before the academic week begins Monday. Huey Street provides direct access to Wildwood elementary and middle high schools, and the improvements are expected to benefit bus, parent, and faculty travel, as well as that of the general public.